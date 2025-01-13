Vestavia Hills Rebelettes dance teams win 2025 state championships

× Expand Photo courtesy of Charity Jones The Vestavia Hills High School varsity Rebelettes won 2025 state championships in both the game day and team performance categories at the National Dance Alliance's Bama Dance Championships at Hoover High School.

The Vestavia Hills High School Rebelette dance teams captured first-place wins in the National Dance Alliance’s Bama Dance Championships this weekend.

The 15 varsity Rebelettes won first place in both their team performance routine and game day routine, while the 18 junior varsity Rebelettes won first first place in team performance and second place with their game day routine.

The state championship competition was held at Hoover High School. Due to the snow, it was a very small competition this year, with only two teams performing a varsity game day routine and two teams performing a junior varsity jazz routine, varsity sponsor Charity Jones said. Vestavia Hills had no competition in the team performance category, she said.

The varsity Rebelettes also received a technical excellence award for their team performance dance, while the junior varsity team received an innovative choreography award for its team performance dance.

The Rebelettes now head to the NDA's National Dance Championship in Orlando on Feb. 14-16, Jones said.