× 1 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Gemma Skinner, a fourth grade teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary West, poses with her students. Skinner was named the Vestavia Hills City Schools Elementary Teacher of the Year. Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Jessica Sutherland, center, a chemistry teacher at Vestavia Hills High School, was named the Vestavia Hills City Schools Secondary Teacher of the Year. Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. Prev Next

Vestavia Hills City Schools has announced its Teachers of the Year for each of its nine campuses, along with the two system-wide honorees.

Gemma Skinner, a fourth grade teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary West, was named the system’s Elementary Teacher of the Year. Jessica Sutherland, a chemistry teacher at the Vestavia Hills High School main campus, was named Secondary Teacher of the Year.

The remaining school-level honorees are Andrea Lynch, second grade, Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights; Alex Oberholtzer, fifth grade, Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge; Ashley Williams, first grade, Vestavia Hills Elementary East; Martha Martin, STEM, Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park; Jennie Borland, Spanish, Liberty Park Middle School; Linda Spain, math, Louis Pizitz Middle School; and Heidi Kouveras, business education, Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus.