Vestavia Hills names 2025-26 Teachers of the Year

× Expand Photos from Vestavia Hills City Schools Facebook pages Hannah Peterson, a health science teacher at Vestavia Hills High School, left, is the school district's 2025-26 Secondary Teacher of the Year. Katie Smith, a fifth grade teacher at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, is the district's Elementary Teacher of the Year.

The leadership team at Vestavia Hills City Schools has named Hannah Peterson and Katie Smith as the school district’s 2025-26 Teachers of the Year.

Peterson, a health science teacher who teaches sports medicine at Vestavia Hills High School and is the school’s head athletic trainer, is Vestavia Hills’ Secondary Teacher of the Year, and Smith, who teaches fifth grade at Vestavia Hills Elementary East, is the Elementary Teacher of the Year for the district.

Both women now move on to be judged with other school system’s Teachers of the Year in the Alabama Board of Education District 3 to be considered for advancement in the Alabama Teacher of the Year competition.

Other teachers of the year at Vestavia Hills schools this year are:

Peyton James, Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus

Stacy Freeman, Liberty Park Middle School

Angie Olvey, Pizitz Middle School

Lori Pfost, Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights

Kate Smith, Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge

Joy McPherson, Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park

Sarah Woodroof, Vestavia Hills Elementary West

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Hannah Peterson, a health science teacher at Vestavia Hills HIgh School (holding flowers), is the Vestavia Hills 2025-26 Secondary Teacher of the Year.