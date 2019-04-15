Vestavia Hills named among ‘Best Communities for Music Education’

× Expand Photo by Layton Dudley Vestvia Hills City Schools was named one of the Best Communities for Music Education by the NAMM Foundation.

Vestavia Hills City Schools is being recognized for excellence in music education again this year.

The NAMM Foundation last week awarded VHCS with its Best Communities for Music Education designation. It’s the second consecutive year the school system has received this award.

Now in its 20th year, the Best Communities for Music Education designation is awarded to districts that demonstrate outstanding achievement in efforts to provide music access and education to all students.

The NAMM Foundation takes into consideration a number of criteria when selecting its awardees, including funding for music education, participation and instructional time in music classes and overall support for music programs.

“Music is the universal language that encourages, inspires, and motivates, and Vestavia Hills City Schools has a strong tradition of supporting the important role of music education in the lives of our students,” said VHCS Superintendent Todd Freeman. “We are blessed to have exemplary music educators and students that continually raise the bar of excellence. The NAMM award acknowledges the commitment of our parents, school leadership, teachers, and students to making music an integral part of our community.”

Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools