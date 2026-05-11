Vestavia Hills majorette twirls her way to national stage

× Expand Photo courtesy of Ava Joy Rubery. Vestavia Hills High School junior Ava Joy Rubery Vestavia Hills High School junior Ava Joy Rubery, known as AJ, recently became the first winner of the National Baton Twirling Association Super East Regional Baton Competition, marking a milestone in her seven-year twirling career and qualifying her for competition at the national level.

Under the bright lights of competition and the steady rhythm of marching band cadences, Ava Joy “AJ” Rubery has found her calling — one spin, toss and perfectly timed catch at a time.

A junior at Vestavia Hills High School, Rubery has spent the past three years as a majorette with the school’s Rebel Band. But it’s her recent leap into individual competition that has set her apart, transforming a longtime passion into a pursuit of excellence on a national level.

Rubery recently became the first winner of the National Baton Twirling Association Super East Regional Baton Competition. The event serves as a qualifying platform for national competitions.

“I felt all the feelings, and it’s very exciting,” Rubery said. “I’m really honored to be the first winner of this event and grateful for all the support that got me here.”

Rubery also in April competed in multiple events in the All South Regionals and Miss Majorette of the South, where she took on the role of presenting awards.

“I’m most excited to hand these awards out to others,” she said. “So much work goes into prepping for these competitions, and I love being able to share in their excitement.”

Rubery, who has been twirling for seven years, credits her love of performance and the sport’s creative flexibility as key motivators.

“I’m passionate about twirling and have spent a lot of time developing my skills to be the best performer I can be. Most would probably describe me as driven and hardworking,” she said. “What I love most about twirling is the joy it gives me and the opportunity to perform. It has multiple levels and events to train for, making it individualistic to your own interests and strengths.”

Her routines often blend dance and gymnastics, and she competes in artistic, freestyle and x-strut events — categories that showcase both technical precision and personal style.

Her journey into competitive twirling began after she discovered baton champion Joel Claudio. Inspired by his approach, she reached out for guidance — an effort that quickly paid off.

“He encouraged me to compete in my first competition in February of last year, and now I plan to compete at nationals in July,” Rubery said. “It’s been great for building my confidence, giving me experience in front of judges, self-discipline and determination.”

Beyond competition, Rubery is also committed to mentoring younger twirlers, emphasizing lessons that extend far beyond technique.

“Most importantly, I teach them to have fun,” she said. “It’s more than just catching a trick — it’s about confidence, discipline, resilience and learning to trust yourself.”

Looking ahead, Rubery has her sights set on competing at the collegiate level and one day qualifying for Team USA. For now, she remains focused on growth, gratitude and the joy that first sparked her journey.

“My goal is to finish out my competition season and be proud of myself no matter the outcome,” she said. “In the meantime, I’ll keep believing and working hard.”

As she continues to spin toward her future, Rubery is elevating her own performance while helping shine a spotlight on the growing world of competitive twirling in Vestavia Hills and beyond.