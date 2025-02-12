Vestavia Hills kindergarten registration underway for 2025-26 school year

× Expand File photo Vestavia Hills Kintergarten Livy Rowell colors during a kindergarten class at Vestavia Hills Elementary East on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

Kindergarten enrollment for the 2025-26 school year is underway for Vestavia Hills City Schools.

To enroll, children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 2, 2025.

To enroll a student in Vestavia Hills City Schools, the parent or legal guardian must submit the following items (with the exception of migrants, immigrants, homeless students, English language learners and students in foster care):

Alabama Certificate of Immunization

Proof of age, to include but not limited to: birth certificate; religious, hospital, or physician's documents showing date of birth; a baptismal certificate or entry in a family Bible; an adoption record; an affidavit from a parent; previously verified school records, etc.

Current and valid lease, warranty deed, settlement statement, mortgage statement or current property tax notice

A power bill in your name for the current month showing your residence's property address

One other item that ties you to the residence, such as proof of residence from the county registrar of voters, current vehicle registration showing residence address or one other bill mailed to you at residence address

If legal custody of a child is split between two parents, you must attach a certified copy of the court order identifying each parent's respective award of physical custody.

Parents who do not know which Vestavia Hills school their child should attend can use this school locator map or call 205-402-5100 and provide their address and the age of their child.

For more information, visit the Enrollment Overview page on the Vestavia Hills City Schools website.