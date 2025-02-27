Vestavia Hills JV cheer squad wins 3rd straight national championship

× Expand Photo from Madison Sullivan The Vestavia Hills High School junior varsity cheerleading squad won its third straight national championship at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Nationals competition in Orlando in February 2025.

The Vestavia Hills High School junior varsity cheerleading squad won its third national championship in a row this month at the Universal Cheerleaders Association Nationals competition in Orlando.

The high school’s varsity team won second in the nation, competing against 48 other teams. This is the first time in more than 10 years the varsity squad has finished as one of the top two teams, school officials said.