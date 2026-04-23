Vestavia Hills High theater program to perform "Suffs" musical

The Vestavia Hills High School theater program for the next four days — April 23-26 — is putting on a presentation of the musical “Suffs: The Young are at the Gates.”

The play is about the suffragist movement and how women fought for the right to vote and contains some strong subject matter and language, according to promotional material. More than 60 students at Vestavia Hills High School have been involved in the production, teacher Jamie Stephenson said.

The play will be performed at the high school at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday (April 23-25) and at 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday (April 25-26). Tickets are available for $22 on the gofan.co website or $20 at the box office, if still available.