Vestavia Hills High students rally behind Prescott House for fall charity

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills High School. Vestavia Hills High School students visit the Prescott House Child Advocacy Center, the Student Government Association’s 2026 fall charity, to learn more about the organization and its work in the community.

For Vestavia Hills High School students, fall is a season filled with familiar traditions — homecoming floats, powder puff games, football, costumes, trunk-or-treat and school spirit. But this year, those traditions also have an important purpose: helping local children and families through Prescott House Child Advocacy Center.

The VHHS Student Government Association selected Prescott House as its 2026 fall charity and is spending the semester raising money and awareness for the Jefferson County organization through a variety of school and community events.

The campaign officially kicked off Sept. 12 with a dance competition, but the effort began when SGA members were given the opportunity to nominate charities they felt the student body could support.

“Everybody on SGA had the opportunity to nominate a charity, and one of our SGA members, Audrey Ingram, nominated Prescott House, and we were all able to vote on it and learn more about it,” said Lillie Hill, VHHS SGA director of student involvement. “We thought that this would be a good charity that the whole school could rally around.”

Bailey Harper, development manager for Prescott House, spoke at the charity kickoff event and explained to students that the organization provides forensic interviews for children when there are allegations of abuse.

“We’re honored. This is such a big deal for Prescott House,” Harper said. “We are so excited to share with new friends about what the Prescott House does, and we are excited for the funding because we are going to expand our counseling services and our family advocacy programs.”

For SGA, the fall charity campaign is about more than writing checks. It gives students opportunities to have fun, build school spirit and invite the broader Vestavia Hills community to participate.

One of those opportunities is the annual Trunk-or-Treat, a favorite SGA fundraiser that brings high school students together with local families for an evening of Halloween fun.

The event is a showcase of creativity from VHHS students, who transform their cars into festive Halloween displays while welcoming children in costume.

“Vestavia Hills High School students go all out decorating their own cars as a way to serve the community and support our fall charity,” said SGA President Harper Wolfe.

This year’s Trunk-or-Treat was held Oct. 28 and is only one part of the charity season.

“We are so excited for this fall charity season,” said Eva Coppock, SGA director of publicity. “We’re looking forward to homecoming, homecoming floats, powder puff, talent show and just everything, every way to get involved.”

Hill said she was especially looking forward to the many activities that combine school traditions with the fall charity effort.

“And I’m looking forward to all the fun things, fall charity kickoff, of course, and then homecoming, the student/faculty basketball game, powder puff. There’s all these fun events that go with supporting this fall charity,” Hill said. “I am so excited for this season, for this whole charity season.”

SGA members and 2026 homecoming king nominees also recently visited Prescott House to learn more about the organization and its work in the community.

As the fall charity campaign continues, VHHS students hope their efforts will do more than raise money. They hope to introduce their classmates and neighbors to the work of Prescott House — and show how a little school spirit can make a meaningful difference close to home.