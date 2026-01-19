VHHS students raise over $101,000 for The Lovelady Center

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills High School

The Vestavia Hills High School Student Government Association presented a check for $101,358.21 to The Lovelady Center on Jan. 13, capping off a semester-long fundraising effort involving the entire school community.

The total reflects months of student-led events, including the Homecoming Kings Fundraising Competition, Powderpuff Game, Talent Show and other school spirit initiatives. The fundraising campaign was a coordinated effort to support The Lovelady Center’s mission of helping women rebuild their lives through faith-based guidance, life skills and essential services.

In a statement on its Facebook page, VHHS said: “Thank you to every student, teacher and community member who supported this effort! Your generosity and service are making a real impact and truly reflect our Core Value of selflessness through service.”

The Lovelady Center focuses on breaking cycles of poverty and incarceration by equipping women with the tools they need to support themselves and their families. The organization provides shelter, food, clothing, life skills training and spiritual development to help women build sustainable futures.