Vestavia Hills High School says goodbye to record Class of 2026

× 1 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 2 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 3 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Students pose before Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 4 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Class Vice President Benjamin McGrew addresses the crowd during commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 5 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 6 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Board of Education President Jay Stewart addresses the crowd during commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 7 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia High students celebrate at the end of commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 8 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Principal Dr. Blair Inabinet hands out diplomas during commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 9 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia High students celebrate at the end of commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 10 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Award winning a cappella ensemble, Just Singin', sings the school's Alma Mater at the end of commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 11 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 12 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 13 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 14 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 15 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 16 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia High students celebrate at the end of commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 17 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia High students celebrate at the end of commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 18 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 19 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 20 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 21 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 22 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia High students celebrate at the end of commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 23 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 24 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Freshman campus Principal Dr. Bill Mann presents diplomas during commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 25 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 26 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 27 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Kelsey Redden receives her diploma at commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 28 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Students pose before Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 29 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Students pose before Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 30 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 31 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Elise Ball (left) and Emily Zeidler addresses the crowd during commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 32 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 33 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 34 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 35 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Peyton (left) and Amelia Davis receive their diplomas at commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 36 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Kathryn Ellis receives her diploma at commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 37 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 38 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 39 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 40 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 41 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 42 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 43 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Joshua Maners receives his diploma at commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 44 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 45 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 46 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 47 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 48 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Meredith Robison receives her diploma at commencement. Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 49 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. × 50 of 50 Expand Photo by David Leong Vestavia Hills High School celebrated the largest graduating class in history by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 18, 2026. Photo by David Leong. Prev Next

Vestavia Hills High School celebrated its largest graduating class in history on Monday by awarding 580 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2026 at the Pete Hanna Center at Samford University.

Board of Education President Jay Stewart reported that members of the Class of 2026 were offered more than $45 million in scholarships and accepted more than $19 million of those scholarships. Eighty-six percent of this year's graduating class plan to attend a four-year college, while 7% are headed to a two-year college and 7% plan to pursue the military or other ventures.

Other speakers who addressed the Rebel Class of 2026 on Monday included class President Amelia Davis and Vice President Benjamin McGrew. Following the presentation of diplomas by Principal Blair Inabinet and Bill Mann, the principal of the Freshman Campus, the Just Singin’ a cappella ensemble concluded the night's commencement ceremony with the school's alma mater.