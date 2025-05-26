Vestavia Hills High School math team repeats as state champions in 2025

× Expand Photo from Vestavia Hills City Schools Facebook page The Vestavia Hills High School math team repeated as state champions in May 2025.

The Vestavia Hills High School math team ended the year on a high note, repeating as state champions.

The geometry team defeated Hoover by 69 points, while the algebra II team outscored the Alabama School of Fine Arts by 125 points, and the comprehensive team beat the Alabama School of Fine Arts by 68 points.

Vestavia Hills High School also had individual state champions this year: Aiden Billano in geometry, Grace Ding in algebra II, and Timothy Li in comprehensive.