Vestavia Hills High School makes silver 2024 AP School Honor Roll

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney Vestavia Hills High School Vestavia Hills High School in Vestavia Hills, Alabama

Vestavia Hills High School has been named a silver recipient on the 2024 Advanced Placement School Honor Roll.

This acknowledgment, awarded annually by the College Board, celebrates schools that demonstrate a strong commitment to access to AP classes and student success.

Vestavia Hills High School met the criteria in three key areas:

College Culture: 57% of the Class of 2024 took at least one AP exam during high school, surpassing the silver level criterion of 50%.

College Credit: 47% of the graduating class scored a 3 or higher on at least one AP exam, exceeding the gold level criterion of 35%.

College Optimization: 18% of the Class of 2024 took five or more AP exams during high school and at least one exam in the ninth or 10th grade. This achievement surpasses the platinum level criterion of 15%.

“We are thrilled and thankful for our incredible AP teachers and students,” Vestavia Hills High School Principal Blair Inabinet said in a press release. “These recognitions reflect the tremendous effort and expertise that reflect our high standard of excellence at VHHS.”

Vestavia Hills High School’s silver recognition places it among the top 20% of the 266 qualifying schools in the state, demonstrating its dedication to expanding college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit and maximizing college readiness.