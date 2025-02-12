Vestavia Hills High School launches 1Legacy Brick Walk campaign

× Expand Top photo by Jon Anderson; bottom photo from brickmarkers.com

The Vestavia Hills school system has launched an effort to create a 1Legacy Brick Walk as a fundraiser for Vestavia Hills High School.

People in the community have an opportunity to order personalized custom brick pavers that will be installed near the sidewalk from Limerock Road to the entrance of Vestavia Hills High School.

People can buy a brick engraved with their own name, the name of a past, present or future student at the high school, the name of a business or organization, or in honor or in memory of someone else.

The cost is $250 for a 4-by-8-inch brick, with up to three lines of personalized text and up to 20 characters per line. Orders are due by March 3.

To order, visit donate.brickmarkers.com/vhc. For more information, email 1legacy@vhcs.us.