Vestavia Hills High School has 23 National Merit finalists for 2025

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools All 23 of Vestavia Hills City Schools’ National Merit semifinalists are now finalists — the most of any school in Alabama, the school system said.

All 23 of Vestavia Hills City Schools’ National Merit semifinalists are now finalists — the most of any school in Alabama, the school system said.

The 23 students also comprise the largest class of National Merit semifinalists from Vestavia Hills High School since 2006, when the school had 24 semifinalists.

The 23 finalists from Vestavia Hills High School are Tashfin Abdullah, Jack Cobb, Madeline Crawford, Ali Fathallah Shaykh, Kendall Field, Ishaan Garg, Logan Gregory, Levi Griem, Logan Hawley, Chase Kaiser, Chuewon Kim, Terence Li, Timothy Li, Parker Liu, Ethan Melenevsky, John Pickett, Andrew Sheng, Ishaan Singh, Nicholas Snow, Caroline Tyndall, Mengzhen Wang, Allison Xie and Bryan Zhang.

As National Merit finalists, these students received some of the highest scores on the preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in the state of Alabama. Finalists must also have an outstanding academic record throughout high school, be endorsed and recommended by their high school principal, and earn SAT or ACT scores that confirm their earlier performance on the qualifying test. As a result, these students represent less than 1 percent of all high school seniors in the United States.

By making it to the finalist stage, the students will be considered for National Merit scholarships worth more than $26 million that will be awarded this spring. The 2024 National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced in a series of nationwide news releases this spring and summer.