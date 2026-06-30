Vestavia Hills High School debaters Lalani, Shi place 4th in nation

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Arhaan Lalani and Vivian Shi placed fourth in the nation in the public forum debate competition at the National Speech and Debate Association's annual tournament in Richmond, Virignia, in June 2026.

Two 2026 graduates of Vestavia Hills High School last week finished fourth in the nation in the public forum debate competition at the National Speech and Debate Association’s annual tournament in Richmond, Virginia.

Arhaan Lalani and Vivian Shi made it to the semifinals of the competition, which is further than any team from Alabama has ever gone in that event, coach Nate Conoly said.

Some “national” debate tournaments don’t draw from every state, but this tournament is truly a national tournament and had the top high school debaters from every state in the nation, Conoly said.

Vestavia Hills High School also was recognized as one of the top 20 debate schools in the country and earned a Debate School of Excellence Award.

Vestavia Hills schools Superintendent Todd Freeman and the Vestavia Hills Board of Education congratulated Lalani and Shi on their accomplishment at Monday’s school board meeting, and Freeman and Vestavia Hills High School Principal Blair Inabinet thanked Conoly for his leadership of the speech and debate program and mentoring of students.

Inabinet said Lalani and Shi are well-rounded students who excel in a variety of areas. Lalani now is headed to the University of Alabama, and Shi will be attending the University of Alabama at Birmingham.