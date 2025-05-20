Vestavia Hills High School Class of 2025 offered $46 million in scholarships

by

×

1 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_005_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

2 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_009_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

3 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_011_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

4 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_060_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

5 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_092_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

6 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_088_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

7 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_093_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

8 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_094_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

9 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_086_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

10 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_085_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

11 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_031_DL_r.jpg

David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

12 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_066_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

13 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_072_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

14 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_007_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

15 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_003_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

16 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_006_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

17 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_015_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

18 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_013_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

19 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_028_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

20 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_029_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

21 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_030_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

22 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_002_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

23 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_004_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

24 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_008_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

25 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_010_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

26 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_012_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

27 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_014_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

28 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_016_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

29 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_017_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

30 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_018_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

31 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_019_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

32 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_020_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

33 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_021_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

34 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_022_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

35 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_023_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

36 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_024_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

37 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_025_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

38 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_027_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

39 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_049_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

40 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_050_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

41 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_051_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

42 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_052_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

43 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_053_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

44 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_054_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

45 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_055_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

46 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_056_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

47 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_057_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

48 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_059_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

49 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_035_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

50 of 50

250519_VHHSC2025_036_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday.

The Class of 2025 was offered $46 million in scholarships, school officials said.

Check out more photos from the festivities by David Leong.

×

1 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_038_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

2 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_039_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

3 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_040_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

4 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_041_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

5 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_042_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

6 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_044_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

7 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_045_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

8 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_046_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

9 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_047_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

10 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_087_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

11 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_091_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

12 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_090_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

13 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_089_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

14 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_061_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

15 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_062_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

16 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_063_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

17 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_064_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

18 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_065_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

19 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_067_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

20 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_068_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

21 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_069_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

22 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_070_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

23 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_071_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

24 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_072_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

25 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_073_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

26 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_074_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

27 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_075_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

28 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_076_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

29 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_077_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

30 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_078_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

31 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_079_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

32 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_080_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

33 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_081_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

34 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_082_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

35 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_083_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

36 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_084_DL_r.jpg

Photo by David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

37 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_058_DL_r.jpg

David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

38 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_033_DL_r.jpg

David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

39 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_032_DL_r.jpg

David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

40 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_031_DL_r.jpg

David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

41 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_034_DL_r.jpg

David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

42 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_037_DL_r.jpg

David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

43 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_043_DL_r.jpg

David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.

×

44 of 44

250519_VHHSC2025_048_DL_r.jpg

David Leong

Vestavia Hills High School awarded 507 diplomas to the Rebel Class of 2025 during commencement at Samford University's Pete Hanna Center on Monday, May 19, 2025. Photo by David Leong.