Vestavia Hills High School band invites public to outdoor concert in May

The Vestavia Hills High School band program is inviting the public to an outdoor concert in the school parking lot on Friday, May 2, at 6 p.m.

Both the symphonic band and wind symphonic band will perform at the free concert. The public is invited to set up lawn chairs in the parking lot to enjoy the concert, said Faith Lenhart, the school system’s arts education director.

The concert will be moved indoors if it rains.