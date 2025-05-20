Vestavia Hills Elementary West to remain closed Tuesday after flooding

× 1 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crews from Brookstone Remediation were present at Vestavia Hills Elementary School West on Monday, May 19, 2025, to hel p with cleanup after a heavy rain flooded the school on Sunday, May 18, 2025. × 2 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills Elementary School West was closed Monday and Tuesday, May 19-20, 2025, as remediation work took place following flooding on Sunday, May 18, 2025. × 3 of 3 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Crews from Brookstone Remediation were present at Vestavia Hills Elementary School West on Monday, May 19, 2025, to hel p with cleanup after a heavy rain flooded the school on Sunday, May 18, 2025. Prev Next

Vestavia Hills Elementary School West will remain closed Tuesday as remediation crews continue work to clean up from flooding that took place Sunday after a heavy rain.

A heavy downpour sent a surge of water into the lower level of the school, affecting kindergarten classrooms, some first grade and specials classrooms and a piece of the gym, Superintendent Todd Freeman said. Water got up to about 4 inches, he said.

Crews from Brookstone Remediation were on site Sunday and removed most of the water, dirt and mud by Sunday night, Freeman said. On Monday, crews were working to continue removing moisture and make sure the air quality is sufficient for students to return, he said.

The goal is for students to be able to return to school on Wednesday for the last two days of school, Freeman said.

School officials will assess the damage to things such as flooring and cabinets so any additional repairs can be made over the summer, he said.

“I just feel for our teachers,” Freeman said. “Our teachers’ classrooms are their second home.”

School board President Scott Brown said he appreciates how teachers and administrators are working hard to ensure that students get a good last day or two for this school year.

Meanwhile, a portion of Merryvale Road next to U.S. 31 and just north of Vestavia Hills Elementary West, washed away with the heavy rain, prompting city officials to close that portion of the road Sunday and Monday.