Vestavia Hills Elementary West students raise more than $56,000 with fun run

Students at Vestavia Hills Elementary West participated in a Boosterthon Fun Run this week, raising more than $56,000 that will go toward purchasing new playground equipment for their school.

The fundraiser kicked off Sept. 9, when students started sending links to a donation page to friends and family. Students had opportunities to earn prizes with the theme of “Dude Perfect,” a sports and comedy YouTube channel, based on the amount of donations they received. They also could earn group rewards within their classes.

Then on Wednesday, Sept. 18, students ran, walked and danced for 30 to 35 laps during an extended physical education period at Wald Park. Families, teachers and friends gathered around the track to cheer on their favorite runners.

“The Fun Run was truly so much fun!,” said Kelli Hall, the parent of second grader Carter Hall. “My son loved asking for donations per lap and calculating how much money he raised for the school. Getting the kids involved in physical activity and having a tangible

thing they were raising money for was super motivating.”

While the students already exceeded their original goal in fundraising, donations will continue to be accepted through Friday, Sept. 20.