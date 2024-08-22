Vestavia Hills Elementary West starts school year with character education

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Elementary School West Students at Vestavia Hills Elementary School West dress in "wacky" attire based on the color of the "character house" to which they belong at the school on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024.

Vestavia Hills Elementary School West celebrated the start of the new school year with a weeklong focus on three character traits — kindness, respect and responsibility.

The three traits, which make up the “West Way,” were taught through character lessons in the classroom. Teachers and students spent time each day discussing each component of the West Way and associated schoolwide expectations.

The “West Way” is an important part of the curriculum at the school and provides a framework for how students are expected to behave at school every day, school officials said.

The end of the first week of school included an “All Out House Color Day” and assembly, which allowed students to dress in “wacky” attire associated with the “character house” to which they belong at the school. The PTO also hosted a “West Way” appreciation breakfast, complete with stationary set gifts, for faculty and staff.