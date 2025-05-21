Vestavia Hills Elementary West on half-day schedule Wednesday and Thursday

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills Elementary School West was closed Monday and Tuesday, May 19-20, 2025, as remediation work took place following flooding on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Vestavia Hills Elementary School West, still dealing with the effects of flooding that occurred Sunday, will operate on a half-day schedule for the final two days of school Wednesday and Thursday, school officials said.

School will start at 7:45 a.m. as normal, but students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. on both days. Parents at Vestavia Hills Elementary West are encouraged to check their email or ParentSquare app for full details.

All other Vestavia Hills public schools will operate as normal on Wednesday and will dismiss two hours early on Thursday as originally scheduled.

Vestavia Hills Elementary West was closed Monday and Tuesday as remediation crews worked to dry out the school interior and ensure safe air quality following flooding that occurred Sunday morning after a heavy rain.

A heavy downpour sent a surge of water into the lower level of the school, affecting kindergarten classrooms, some first grade and specials classrooms and a piece of the gym, Superintendent Todd Freeman said. Water got up to about 4 inches, he said.

Crews from Brookstone Remediation were on site Sunday and removed most of the water, dirt and mud by Sunday night, Freeman said. But additional work needed to be done Monday and Tuesday to make the school safe for students to return, officials said.