Vestavia Hills Elementary West named National School of Character

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools

Vestavia Hills Elementary West has been named a 2026 State and National School of Character by Character.org, marking the second time this decade the school has earned national recognition.

The designation places VHEW among 10 schools in Alabama to receive the honor this year. Schools are selected based on their implementation of 11 principles of character education and development.

At VHEW, those efforts are reflected in “The West Way,” which emphasizes values such as kindness, respect and responsibility.

The school was previously recognized in 2020 with a Promising Practices Award and later named a State and National School of Character in 2021.

VHEW is one of several Vestavia Hills schools to receive the national designation in recent years, joining Cahaba Heights, Dolly Ridge, Liberty Park, East and Louis Pizitz Middle School.