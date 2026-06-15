Vestavia Hills Elementary West named a National School of Good Character

× Expand Staff photo. Vestavia Hills Elementary West earned its second National School of Character designation from character.org on April 15, one of only 10 Alabama schools recognized this year.

On April 15, Vestavia Hills Elementary West was named as a National School of Good Character by character.org for the second time in the last 10 years, last being recognized in 2021. Character.org is a national organization that advocates for character in schools. Vestavia Hills Elementary West is one of only 10 schools in Alabama to receive the award this year.

Each of the National Schools of Character were chosen based on demonstrated excellence in 11 different principles of character education and development. At VHEW, those principles were found in “The West Way,” which emphasizes the school’s core values of kindness, respect and responsibility. “We are thrilled to be named a 2026 National School of Character,” said VHEW principal Susan McCall. “This represents the combined efforts and dedication of our staff, students, parents and community. This recognition affirms the strategies we’ve put in place to support students, and we’re excited to continue the journey to helping our students develop good character.”

Three other Vestavia Hills schools (Vestavia Hills Elementary East, Vestavia Hills High School and Vestavia Hills High School Freshman Campus) received the Promising Practices Award for implementing a program or initiative that aligns with character.org’s 11 principles for creating and sustaining character development.

OTHER NEWS

Vestavia Hills Elementary West has named Shannon Stewart as the new assistant principal for the 2026-2027 school year. Stewart has served as both a teacher and instructional partner at VHEW.

Vestavia Hills City Schools has been named one of America's Best Communities for Music Education by the National Association of Music Merchants (NAMM) Foundation. This award recognizes the school system’s and community’s longstanding commitment to excellence in music education.