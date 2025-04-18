Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge students chosen for rocket launch program

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools This team of students from Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge shows off a mason bee cocoon experiment that will be part of a rocket launch in Colorado in the summer of 2025.

Another team of students from Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge has been selected to participate in a United Launch Alliance rocket launch program this summer.

The students, under the direction of teacher Rachael Franklin, will be transporting mason bee cocoons inside a protective shell as an experimental payload on United Launch Alliance’s intern-built rocket that is set to be launched in Colorado this summer.

The program allows the elementary school students to contribute to real aerospace research while learning about engineering design and biological experiments in space.