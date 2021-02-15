Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge participates in “kindness challenge”

× Expand Photos courtesy of Kellie Knight. Students stand with items they collected to donate to Jessie’s Place.

Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge participated in the “Great Kindness Challenge” during the month of February. Each grade level adopted a community kindness project in order to spread kindness around Vestavia Hills.

Kindergarten and second grade classes collected canned foods for the Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church food pantry. VHUMC partners with Vestavia schools throughout the year to provide needed resources for families within the schools. First grade classes collected tennis balls, pet toys and newspapers for the Greater Birmingham Humane Society. Third grade classes made cards for the residents at Morningside of Vestavia Hills Nursing home.

Fourth and fifth grade students partnered together to collect hygiene items for Jessie’s Place homeless shelter for women and children. Throughout the month, counseling lessons along with morning meeting time in the classroom have been centered around the Dolly Ridge Core Value: Serve and Respect Others, with an emphasis on kindness.

“It has been a joy to see children eagerly bringing their kind donations to the drop off boxes with a smile,” said counselor Kellie Knight.

Research has confirmed that acts of kindness can reduce the symptoms of stress, anxiety, and depression, all while increasing self-esteem, energy, and optimism.

Submitted by Kellie Knight.