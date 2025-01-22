Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights to celebrate 100 years Friday

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights

Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights is celebrating its 100th birthday this Friday, Jan. 24.

The school, which opened in 1924, is partnering with its PTO to commemorate the milestone with a community celebration.

The centennial celebration will take place in the school's Upper Library, where alumni, former staff members and community members are invited to attend a reception featuring a Living History Museum. The museum will feature timelines from students as well as historical artifacts from alumni and the community.

The morning’s events will also include guided tours of the campus beginning at 8:30 a.m., as well as a time capsule ceremony at 10 a.m. in the school's butterfly garden. Current families and students from the school are invited to participate in the time capsule dedication, which will contain carefully selected items representing each grade level’s perspective on the school’s legacy.

The school, which was originally part of the Jefferson County school district, was believed for many years to have opened in the 1930s. However, recent research of newspaper archives by members of the Cahaba Heights community revealed that the school’s original facility opened on the site of the current campus in 1924.

“This centennial celebration represents a remarkable achievement for our school community,” Principal Kim Polson said. “For 100 years, our school has been part of the fabric of Cahaba Heights, and we’re excited to share this momentous occasion with the entire community.”

The centennial celebration is open to the public. Community members who have personal stories or memorabilia from their time at the school are encouraged to contact the school to contribute to the school’s historical archive.