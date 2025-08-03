Vestavia Hills City Schools: Key dates in the system's history

× Expand Photo by David Leong. Members of the VHHS Class of 2025 celebrate commencement in May, the latest to complete their education in a school system consistently ranked among the state’s best since its founding in 1970.

In 1970, amid the upheaval of desegregation, Vestavia Hills residents voted to form their own school system — launching what would become one of Alabama’s most consistently high-performing districts. In advance the city's 75th anniversity, rthis deep-dive feature, part of our Vestavia at 75 series, traces that founding moment, the legal and federal scrutiny that followed, and the decades of academic excellence and civic identity it produced. From courtroom strategy to graduation day in 2025, the full story shows how Vestavia's schools didn't just shape the city -- they built it.

SCHOOLS THAT BUILT A CITY -- A TIMELINE OF VESTAVIA HILLS CITY SCHOOLS

1948: Vestavia Hills Elementary East opens as a Jefferson County school; its presence spurs incorporation of the city.

1950: Vestavia Hills incorporates as a city.

1959: Alabama Legislature passes the Independent School District Act, enabling cities to form their own school systems.

1967: Pizitz Middle School opens as Vestavia Hills Junior High School, constructed by Jefferson County Schools.

1969-1970: Amid federal desegregation orders, residents push to form a city school system.

Expand Photo from Birmingham Post-Herald via newspapers.com A headline in the Birmingham Post-Herald reflects the election outcome that launched what would become Vestavia Hills City Schools.

970: Residents approve a 7.5-mill tax increase to fund the school system (vote: 1,625–1,404). City Council appoints the first five-member school board: Guy H. Caffey Jr., Douglas Corretti, Bill Harbert, Bill C. Hill and Sara Wuska. William T. Clark is hired as first superintendent.

1972: Vestavia Hills Junior High School re-dedicated as Pizitz Middle School.

1976: Voters approve a 2.25-mill tax increase to build Vestavia Hills Elementary West on land donated by the Wald family.

1980: VHHS football team wins first state championship under coach Buddy Anderson.

1990: Tax increase passed to build schools in Liberty Park.

1992: Liberty Park annexed into city; Liberty Park Elementary opens in 1999.

1994: VHHS baseball team, coached by Sammy Dunn, wins first of 7 straight state titles and 9 total in his tenure (647–146 career record).

1996: Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation established as a nonprofit to fund professional development, technology, and classroom enhancements, benefiting every grade, subject and student.

2002: Cahaba Heights annexed; existing elementary becomes Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights.

2004: VHHS debate coach Marilee Dukes inducted into National Forensics League Hall of Fame and the Tournament of Champions Coaches Hall of Fame. VHHS debate becomes a national powerhouse with seven national titles and becoming the first team ever to win both Lincoln-Douglas and Policy Debate at the National Forensic League championship.

2006: VHHS math team wins national Mu Alpha Theta competition, part of a streak of 15 national titles and 2 runner-up finishes in 17 years, establishing national dominance.

2007: Federal court declares VHCS has achieved unitary status, ending more than three decades of desegregation oversight.

Expand Staff file photo School officials cut the ribbon to open a new middle school at Liberty Park.

2008: Liberty Park Middle School opens.

2010: VHHS varsity cheerleaders win national championship in Orlando, claiming first place in the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championships “super large” division.

2016: VHHS retires Rebel Man mascot and “Dixie” fight song, rebranding the Rebel identity.

2019: Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge opens in the former Gresham Elementary School building after renovations.

2020: VHHS Rebelettes Dance Team wins its first national championship.

2025: VHHS debate team wins fourth straight state championship (seventh in nine years), with multiple individual champions. VHHS math team repeats as state champion. VHHS junior varsity cheerleaders win third consecutive national championship. VHHS caps its 2024–25 sports year with state titles in girls soccer, boys tennis, girls tennis and boys track and field, giving the school 79 state titles since 1976.