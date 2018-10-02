Vestavia Hills City Schools holds Dolly Ridge open house

× Expand Courtesy of Lathan Associates Architects. A rendering of the future Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge.

Vestavia Hills families got their first glimpse at the district’s new elementary school the weekend of Sept. 29.

Hundreds of parents and students attended an open house Sept. 30 at the future home of Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge. The campus, currently home to Jefferson County’s Gresham Elementary School, will open as a Vestavia Hills city school in August 2019.

Attendees toured the school’s classrooms, fine arts spaces, cafeteria and gym and saw renderings of upcoming construction and renovation projects. Principal Ty Arendall and assistant principal Lorie Belski welcomed families along with district staff and the school’s inaugural PTO officers.

“I could not be more pleased with the open house,” Arendall said. “The energy around the school is unbelievable. I’m hearing from so many parents and students who are excited to be a part of this new school.”

Future Dolly Ridge parent Allison Youngblood said in a social media post that her student started the tour with anxiety that quickly turned to happiness.

“After seeing the inside and being highly impressed with what her new school will offer, we left with a [Dolly Ridge] magnet for our car and a huge smile on her face,” Youngblood said.

Dolly Ridge PTO president Ginny Prier said she was pleased with the turnout and response from attendees.

“We met so many parents who were excited to rally around the school and wanted to use their talents and abilities to get the ball rolling for next year,” Prier said.

Parents who are interested in volunteering with school opening efforts can submit their contact information at www.vestavia.k12.al.us/vhedrvolunteer.

Vestavia Hills Elementary Dolly Ridge will open in fall 2019 as part of a district-wide restructuring plan which includes the opening of a new Pizitz Middle School and a stand-alone ninth grade campus for Vestavia Hills High School students. More information is available at www.vestavia.k12.al.us/facilities.

Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools