Vestavia Hills City Schools hires new curriculum and instruction director

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills City Schools. Antonio Cooper.

Vestavia Hills City Schools will start the 2019-20 school year with an additional director of curriculum and instruction.

Antonio Cooper was named to the new position in July during a special meeting of the Vestavia Hills Board of Education. Cooper and current director Brooke Brown will co-lead the school system’s curriculum and instruction activities moving forward, according to VHCS Superintendent Todd Freeman.

“We are excited to have Dr. Cooper join our Vestavia Hills City Schools team. Given his previous service as a teacher, principal and central office coordinator in student services, he is well prepared for this role in our school system,” Freeman said.

Cooper joins Vestavia Hills City Schools after spending six years in the Tuscaloosa County school system as an elementary school principal and coordinator of student services. Before coming to Alabama, Cooper worked for six years at schools in Mississippi as an elementary teacher, behavioral specialist, school administrator and curriculum and instruction coordinator.

Cooper holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in education from Alcorn State University and educational specialist and doctorate degrees in education from Walden University. He is also a 2018 graduate of The University of Alabama’s Superintendent Academy.

Submitted by Vestavia Hills City Schools.