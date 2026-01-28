Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame reschedules induction ceremony

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman welcomes people to the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

The Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame has rescheduled the induction ceremony for its Class of 2025 for Tuesday, Feb. 3, after having to postpone it earlier this week due to cold and potentially icy weather.

The ceremony will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center.

Four former teachers are slated to be inducted. They are:

Marilee Dukes , an English teacher and debate team coach at Vestavia Hills High School from 1983 to 2007

This year’s inductees were chosen from a field of nominees submitted by alumni, current and former school employees, and the community at large. The class of 2025 will be the sixth group of educators inducted into the school system’s Hall of Fame. A full list of previous inductees as well as nomination information is available at vhcs.us/halloffame.

“This year’s inductees into the VHCS Hall of Fame continue our tradition of honoring outstanding educators who have influenced the lives of so many in our community,” Superintendent Todd Freeman said in a written statement. “Each of them served the school system with distinction, and their commitment to excellence is unmatched.”

The Feb. 3 induction ceremony is open to the public and free to attend.