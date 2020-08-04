Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation Receives $50,000 Donation

× Expand Photo courtesy of Tait Stoddard. Photo Courtesy of Tait Stoddard The Stockard family.

Mike and Ashley Stockard have donated $50,000 to the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation.

“This generous donation will significantly enhance the endowment of the foundation, which is a permanent source of funding to the Vestavia Hills City Schools System,” said Tait Stoddard, executive director of the foundation. “Mike and Ashley have given the gift of sustainability to our school system. We are thankful for their steadfast support and for the enduring legacy of this gift.”

Current and future Vestavia students are being shaped and empowered by philanthropic gifts like that of Stockard family, and gifts like this allow the Vestavia Hills School System to remain among the best in the country, Stoddard said.

The Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit, was founded in 1996 to offset the effects of unfavorable economic conditions by providing funds for projects and programs for the Vestavia Hills schools.

Today the foundation has a grant-making endowment of $3 million and the mission is simple – to provide perpetual financial support to each of our schools and to protect and foster the standard of academic excellence in our school system, the cornerstone of our community, Stoddard said.

“Since our first grant, the foundation has granted more than $1 million to our school system,” Stoddard said. “In 2020, the foundation was able to help the Vestavia Hills schools by granting more than $143,000 for professional development, technology improvements and classroom enhancements. We are proud of what we were able to provide, but there were so many worthwhile programs that could not be funded.”

This year the foundation will be relaunching the “Built on a Strong Foundation” campaign. This campaign is designed to grow the grant making endowment to the goal of $5 million and ensure that Vestavia Hills students have access to the programs and trained teachers that are the hallmark of the community. The larger the endowment, the more the foundation can give back to the schools.

“We ask that you consider making the foundation part of your annual giving plan,” Stoddard said. “Your pledge could be paid over a period of five years and is fully tax-deductible. Investing in the education of our youth is paramount to protecting and enhancing the learning experience of all Vestavia Hills students. Contributing to the “Built on a Strong Foundation” campaign is the best way to ensure the tradition of excellence continues.”

All gifts will go towards growing the endowment. Making an investment in the foundation will help fill the funding gaps that can make a difference between a good school system and a great one, Stoddard said.

“Your tax-deductible contribution is an investment that will allow Vestavia Hills to continue to be a leader in public education,” she said.

To make a charitable donation, you can donate through PayPal online at vestaviafoundation.org or email Tait Stoddard atdirector@vestaviafoundation.org.

Submitted by Tait Stoddard,.