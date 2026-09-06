Vestavia Hills City Schools earns top global accreditation honor

× Expand Staff photo. Vestavia Hills High School.

From classrooms filled with curiosity to a community invested in every student’s success, Vestavia Hills City Schools has earned a world-class recognition that reflects the dedication of an entire city.

Vestavia Hills City Schools is now counted among an elite group of educational institutions across the globe after earning “Accredited with Distinction” from the Cognia Global Commission — the highest accreditation status a school system can achieve.

The honor represents more than a designation on paper. The achievement is a testament to the teachers, administrators, staff members, students, families and community members whose shared commitment helps make Vestavia Hills a place where students are encouraged to grow and excel.

All nine schools within the Vestavia Hills City Schools system earned the distinction, along with the district as a whole. According to Cognia’s official recognition list, VHCS is the only public school district in Alabama to receive the “Accredited with Distinction” designation during this accreditation cycle and is among only about 65 institutions worldwide to achieve the honor this year.

“This recognition of Accredited with Distinction is a testament to the exceptional teachers, administrators and staff who serve the students in Vestavia Hills City Schools,” Superintendent Todd Freeman said. “It also is an acknowledgement of the unparalleled support we receive from our parents and the community.”

The distinction is especially significant because it marks the first year Cognia has introduced a tiered accreditation system. Beginning with the 2025-26 school year, Cognia moved from a single accreditation designation to a four-level system designed to recognize varying levels of educational quality and performance.

Achieving the highest level required VHCS to undergo an extensive review process. Cognia evaluators examined the district’s performance through the organization’s Index of Education Quality (IEQ) and conducted a rigorous on-site Accreditation Engagement Review with independent external evaluators.

To earn “Accredited with Distinction,” institutions must demonstrate that they exceed numerous Cognia performance standards, such as engagement in learning, school culture, stakeholder involvement and student achievement. Schools must provide extensive documentation and evidence in all evaluated areas.

Cognia accreditation is recognized nationally and internationally and is supported by three U.S. regional accrediting agencies: the North Central Association Commission on Accreditation and School Improvement (NCA CASI), the Northwest Accreditation Commission (NWAC), and the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Council on Accreditation and School Improvement (SACS CASI). Cognia serves more than 40,000 public and private institutions in more than 100 countries and territories.

For Vestavia Hills, the achievement is a celebration of the people behind the district’s success. It honors educators who inspire students, families who provide encouragement and support and a community that continues to prioritize excellence in education.

While the “Accredited with Distinction” title places VHCS among the best school systems in the world, district leaders know the true measure of success is found every day — in the accomplishments of students, the dedication of teachers and the shared commitment to preparing the next generation for a bright future.