Vestavia Hills City Schools earn “A” on 2018-19 Alabama Education Report Card

× Expand Photo by Neal Embry. Vestavia Hills City Schools reached new high scores on the 2018-19 state school report card, released on Oct. 18.

The Alabama State Department of Education released its 2018-19 Education Report Card on Oct. 18 with high marks for Vestavia Hills City Schools.

VHCS earned an overall score of 97 on this year’s report card, besting its 2017-18 score of 94.

The score is calculated from criteria including academic achievement and growth,graduation rate, college and career readiness data, chronic absenteeism, and progress in English language proficiency, according to the ALSDE website.

Vestavia Hills saw year-over-year improvements in academic growth, chronic absenteeism, and English language proficiency, according to the report card dataset.

Scores for all eight Vestavia Hills schools also improved from last year. All schools scored a 96 or higher on their individual report cards. Two schools — Vestavia Hills Elementary East and the now-closed Vestavia Hills Elementary Central — scored a 100.

“The state report card affirms the accomplishments of our students and affirms the outstanding efforts of our teachers, administrators, and support staff,” said Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman. “These results illustrate some of the many different ways our system strives to provide every student with the opportunity to learn without limits.”

Overall 2018-19 scores for all Vestavia Hills City Schools are shown below. ALSDE has also launched a website for public review of the Education Report Card data. The website is available at www.alsde.edu/dept/erc.

Vestavia Hills City Schools (System): 97

Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights: 96

Vestavia Hills Elementary Central: 100

Vestavia Hills Elementary East: 100

Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park: 99

Vestavia Hills Elementary West: 99

Liberty Park Middle School: 99

Louis Pizitz Middle School: 98

Vestavia Hills High School: 97

Submitted by Whit McGhee.