Vestavia Hills City Schools calendars set for next 3 years

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education has approved calendars for the next three school years.

The calendars are very similar, with only a few minor differences.

One difference is a slightly later beginning and end to the school year for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years than in the coming year. In 2025, the first days of school for students are Aug. 7 for grades 6-12 and Aug. 8 for K-5 students. In 2026, the first days are Aug. 11-12, and in 2027, the first days are Aug. 10-11.

Similarly, the last day of school in 2026 is May 21, but that shifts to May 27 in 2027 and May 25 in 2028.

Another change is a slightly longer winter break in the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years.

This coming year, there is a 10-day winter break for students, but that changes to a 12-day break for students in the 2026-27 and 2027-28 calendars.

Here are the complete calendars for each school year:

2025-26 School Calendar

Aug. 1, 4-6 — Teacher professional development/workdays

Aug. 7 — First day for grades 6-12

Aug. 8 — First day for K-5

Sept. 1 — Schools closed for Labor Day

Oct. 10 — Parent-teacher conferences (no students); end of first nine weeks

Oct. 13 — Schools closed for Columbus Day

Oct. 14 — Teacher professional development (no students)

Oct. 17 — Report card day

Nov. 11 — Schools closed for Veterans Day

Nov. 24-28 — Schools closed for Thanksgiving

Dec. 19 — Schools dismiss two hours early; end of second nine weeks

Dec. 22-31 — Schools closed for winter break

Jan. 1 — Schools closed for New Year’s Day

Jan. 2 — Teacher workday (no students)

Jan. 5 — Second semester begins

Jan. 9 — Report card day

Jan. 19 — Schools closed for MLK Jr. Day

Feb. 16-17 — Teacher professional development (no students)

March 6 — End of third nine weeks

March 13 — Report card day

March 23-27 — Schools closed for spring break

April 17 — Inclement weather day

May 21 — Schools dismiss two hours early; end of school year

May 22 – Teacher workday/report card day

2026-27 School Calendar

Aug. 5-7, 10 — Teacher professional development/workdays

Aug. 11 — First day for grades 6-12

Aug. 12 — First day for K-5

Sept. 7 — Schools closed for Labor Day

Oct. 9 — Parent-teacher conferences (no students); end of first nine weeks

Oct. 12 — Schools closed for Columbus Day

Oct. 13 — Teacher professional development (no students)

Oct. 16 — Report card day

Nov. 11 — Schools closed for Veterans Day

Nov. 23-27 — Schools closed for Thanksgiving

Dec. 18 — Schools dismiss two hours early; end of second nine weeks

Dec. 21-31 — Schools closed for winter break

Jan. 1 — Schools closed for New Year’s Day

Jan. 4 — Teacher workday (no students)

Jan. 5 — Teacher professional development (no students)

Jan. 6 — Second semester begins

Jan. 8 — Report card day

Jan. 18 — Schools closed for MLK Jr. Day

Feb. 12 — Teacher professional development (no students)

Feb. 15 — Schools closed for Presidents Day

March 5 — End of third nine weeks

March 12 — Report card day

March 22-26 — Schools closed for spring break

April 16 — Inclement weather day

May 27 — Schools dismiss two hours early; end of school year

May 28 — Teacher workday/report card day

2027-28 School Calendar

Aug. 4-6, 9 — Teacher professional development/workdays

Aug. 10 — First day for grades 6-12

Aug. 11 — First day for K-5

Sept. 6 — Schools closed for Labor Day

Sept. 8 — Parent-teacher conferences (no students); end of first nine weeks

Sept. 11 — Schools closed for Columbus Day

Sept. 12 — Teacher professional development (no students)

Sept. 15 — Report card day

Nov. 11 — Schools closed for Veterans Day

Nov. 22-26 — Schools closed for Thanksgiving

Dec. 17 — Schools dismiss two hours early; end of second nine weeks

Dec. 20-31 — Schools closed for winter break

Jan. 1 — Schools closed for New Year’s Day

Jan. 3 — Teacher workday (no students)

Jan. 4 — Teacher professional development (no students)

Jan. 5 — Second semester begins

Jan. 7 — Report card day

Jan. 17 — Schools closed for MLK Jr. Day

Feb. 18 — Teacher professional development (no students)

Feb. 21 — Schools closed for Presidents Day

March 3 — End of third nine weeks

March 10 — Report card day

March 27-31 — Schools closed for spring break

April 14 — Inclement weather day

May 25 — Schools dismiss two hours early; end of school year

May 26 — Teacher workday/report card day