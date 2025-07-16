Vestavia Hills City Schools calendars set for next 3 years

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education has approved calendars for the next three school years.
The calendars are very similar, with only a few minor differences.
One difference is a slightly later beginning and end to the school year for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years than in the coming year. In 2025, the first days of school for students are Aug. 7 for grades 6-12 and Aug. 8 for K-5 students. In 2026, the first days are Aug. 11-12, and in 2027, the first days are Aug. 10-11.
Similarly, the last day of school in 2026 is May 21, but that shifts to May 27 in 2027 and May 25 in 2028.
Another change is a slightly longer winter break in the 2026-27 and 2027-28 school years.
This coming year, there is a 10-day winter break for students, but that changes to a 12-day break for students in the 2026-27 and 2027-28 calendars.
Here are the complete calendars for each school year:
2025-26 School Calendar
Aug. 1, 4-6 — Teacher professional development/workdays
Aug. 7 — First day for grades 6-12
Aug. 8 — First day for K-5
Sept. 1 — Schools closed for Labor Day
Oct. 10 — Parent-teacher conferences (no students); end of first nine weeks
Oct. 13 — Schools closed for Columbus Day
Oct. 14 — Teacher professional development (no students)
Oct. 17 — Report card day
Nov. 11 — Schools closed for Veterans Day
Nov. 24-28 — Schools closed for Thanksgiving
Dec. 19 — Schools dismiss two hours early; end of second nine weeks
Dec. 22-31 — Schools closed for winter break
Jan. 1 — Schools closed for New Year’s Day
Jan. 2 — Teacher workday (no students)
Jan. 5 — Second semester begins
Jan. 9 — Report card day
Jan. 19 — Schools closed for MLK Jr. Day
Feb. 16-17 — Teacher professional development (no students)
March 6 — End of third nine weeks
March 13 — Report card day
March 23-27 — Schools closed for spring break
April 17 — Inclement weather day
May 21 — Schools dismiss two hours early; end of school year
May 22 – Teacher workday/report card day
2026-27 School Calendar
Aug. 5-7, 10 — Teacher professional development/workdays
Aug. 11 — First day for grades 6-12
Aug. 12 — First day for K-5
Sept. 7 — Schools closed for Labor Day
Oct. 9 — Parent-teacher conferences (no students); end of first nine weeks
Oct. 12 — Schools closed for Columbus Day
Oct. 13 — Teacher professional development (no students)
Oct. 16 — Report card day
Nov. 11 — Schools closed for Veterans Day
Nov. 23-27 — Schools closed for Thanksgiving
Dec. 18 — Schools dismiss two hours early; end of second nine weeks
Dec. 21-31 — Schools closed for winter break
Jan. 1 — Schools closed for New Year’s Day
Jan. 4 — Teacher workday (no students)
Jan. 5 — Teacher professional development (no students)
Jan. 6 — Second semester begins
Jan. 8 — Report card day
Jan. 18 — Schools closed for MLK Jr. Day
Feb. 12 — Teacher professional development (no students)
Feb. 15 — Schools closed for Presidents Day
March 5 — End of third nine weeks
March 12 — Report card day
March 22-26 — Schools closed for spring break
April 16 — Inclement weather day
May 27 — Schools dismiss two hours early; end of school year
May 28 — Teacher workday/report card day
2027-28 School Calendar
Aug. 4-6, 9 — Teacher professional development/workdays
Aug. 10 — First day for grades 6-12
Aug. 11 — First day for K-5
Sept. 6 — Schools closed for Labor Day
Sept. 8 — Parent-teacher conferences (no students); end of first nine weeks
Sept. 11 — Schools closed for Columbus Day
Sept. 12 — Teacher professional development (no students)
Sept. 15 — Report card day
Nov. 11 — Schools closed for Veterans Day
Nov. 22-26 — Schools closed for Thanksgiving
Dec. 17 — Schools dismiss two hours early; end of second nine weeks
Dec. 20-31 — Schools closed for winter break
Jan. 1 — Schools closed for New Year’s Day
Jan. 3 — Teacher workday (no students)
Jan. 4 — Teacher professional development (no students)
Jan. 5 — Second semester begins
Jan. 7 — Report card day
Jan. 17 — Schools closed for MLK Jr. Day
Feb. 18 — Teacher professional development (no students)
Feb. 21 — Schools closed for Presidents Day
March 3 — End of third nine weeks
March 10 — Report card day
March 27-31 — Schools closed for spring break
April 14 — Inclement weather day
May 25 — Schools dismiss two hours early; end of school year
May 26 — Teacher workday/report card day