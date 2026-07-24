Vestavia Hills Board of Education to meet Monday, July 27

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Vestavia Hills Board of Education meets on Monday, June 29, 2026.

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education has its monthly meeting scheduled for 4 p.m. Monday, July 27, at the school system’s central office.

The board is slated to consider a custodial cleaning supplies contract with Environmental Services of Pinson, a custodial paper supplies contract with Cintas Corp. No. 2 of Mason, Ohio, and a supplemental grocery contract with Butler Foods of Cantonment, Florida, for $30,436.

The school board also will be considering a $26,000 reduction in cost for security upgrades and changes in policies pertaining to student seclusion, first grade admissions, grade assignment and treatment for food allergies.

See details of all the agenda items here.