Vestavia Hills’ Habitat for Humanity Club to host “Love Your Neighbor Concert”

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Starnes Media Vestavia Hills High School Vestavia Hills High School on Thursday, March 26, 2020. Photo by Erin Nelson

Vestavia Hills High School students are planning a fun-filled community event featuring music, food, and a great cause.

The “Love Your Neighbor Concert,” hosted by the Vestavia Hills High School Habitat for Humanity Club, will take place Friday, Sept. 24 at Wald Park.

Gates will open at 4 p.m., with musical performances beginning at 5 p.m. The concert will include music from Vestavia Hills High School bands as well as games and local food trucks at the park’s newly opened Grand Lawn.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the school’s Habitat for Humanity Club, which is preparing to build its 17th home for a family in need in the greater Birmingham area. The concert marks the culmination of the club’s second annual Love Your Neighbor Week, which seeks to encourage the community through small acts of kindness.

“Love Your Neighbor Week was created last year as a way for our club to pour love and support into our community, which was suffering in the midst of the pandemic. We hope to raise the necessary funds to build another house this year, but the week is also meant to encourage people to do small things with great love,” said Rebecca Berry, VHHS junior and president of the Habitat for Humanity Club.

“We have many exciting events and days planned for this week, including a concert where student bands will be performing. This concert has been in the works since June of 2020, so we hope to give our community a chance to come together and be joyful,” Berry said.

Tickets are available for $15 and are on sale at GoFan.co; search for “Vestavia Hills High School” to purchase tickets.

--Submitted by Whit McGhee