Vestavia council taking applications for school board seat

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia HIlls Board of Education President Scott Brown and Superintendent Todd Freeman take part in a school board meeting on Jan. 6, 2025.

The Vestavia Hills City Council is taking applications for an upcoming vacancy on the Vestavia Hills Board of Education.

School board President Scott Brown’s five-year term ends at the end of May, so the council is looking for a replacement.

Anyone who is interested can apply through the city’s OpenGov system through 5 p.m. on April 14. The council will offer all applicants an in-person interview on either April 23 or April 25, and plans to make the appointment on April 28, Councilwoman Kimberly Cook said.

People submitting applications are encouraged to include a resume and to solicit letters of recommendation. Reference letters (including the name, home address and phone number of the referring person) should be directed to City Clerk Rebecca Leavings at rleavings@vhal.org, and she will forward copies to council members and set up the interviews, Cook said.

Cook also plans to hold a coffee meeting with current school board members at the O’Henry’s Coffee at Patchwork Farms from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. on April 3 to give people an opportunity to have a conversation with current board members and learn more about the role.

Whomever the council appoints to the school board will assume their new duties at the first regular board meeting of June. The school board normally meets the last Monday of each month at 4 p.m.