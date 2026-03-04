Vestavia council taking applications for school board seat

× Expand Still shot from Vestavia Hills Board of Education video. The Vestavia Hills Board of Education meets on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026, at the school system's central office in Vestavia Hills, Alabama.

The Vestavia Hills City Council is now taking applications for an upcoming vacant seat on the Vestavia Hills Board of Education, Councilwoman Ali Pilcher announced this week.

School board President Jay Stewart is completing his five-year term in June, and the council needs someone to take his place on the five-person board.

Interested Vestavia Hills residents should complete and file an application with the Vestavia Hills city clerk by 5 p.m. on April 6. Applications are being accepted online here. Applicants should include letters of recommendation, a resume and complete contact information. The city clerk will set up interview times for all applicants, Pilcher said. Whomever is chosen would start serving with the school board in June.

Pilcher and the current school board also are offering two informal coffee meet-ups for people who are interested but want to inquire more about what the position entails. Pilcher and current school board members plan to be there to answer questions, she said.

The first coffee meet-up is planned for March 10 somewhere in the vicinity of U.S. 31 (the exact location is to be shared later), and the second coffee meet-up is planned for March 17 at the SmoothRock Café in Liberty Park. Both meet-ups will be 8:30 to 10 a.m., Pilcher said.