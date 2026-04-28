Vestavia Board of Education approves 2028-29 school calendar

The Vestavia Hills Board of Education on Monday approved a calendar for the 2028-29 school year in an effort to give parents and school staff advance notice for planning purposes.

The calendar is very similar to this year’s calendar and one already approved for the 2027-28 school year, said Ty Arendall, the school system’s director of operations. It was recommended by a committee made up of a parent and faculty member from each school, he said.

Here is the full calendar approved by the school board for the 2028-29 school year:

Aug. 1-2 — Teacher professional development/workdays

Aug. 3 — Vestavia Hills City Schools Institute/professional development

Aug. 4 — Teacher professional development

Aug. 7 — Teacher workday

Aug. 8 — First day for students (Grades 6-12); Meet the Teacher Day for elementary students

Aug. 9 — First day for students (Grades K-5)

Sept. 4 — Labor Day holiday

Oct. 6 — Parent-teacher conference day; end of first nine weeks

Oct. 9 — Columbus Day holiday

Oct. 10 — Teacher professional development day

Oct. 13 — Report card day

Nov. 10 — Veterans Day holiday (observed)

Nov. 20-24 — Thanksgiving holidays

Dec. 15 — Schools dimiss two hours early; end of second nine weeks

Dec. 18-29 — Winter break

Jan 1 — New Year’s Day holiday

Jan. 2 — Teacher professional development/workday

Jan. 3 — Second semester begins

Jan. 5 — Report card day

Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday

Feb. 16 — Teacher professional development

Feb. 19 — Presidents Day holiday

March 2 — End of third nine weeks

March 9 — Report card day

March 26-30 — Spring break

April 20 — Inclement weather day

May 24 — Schools dismiss two hours early; end of fourth nine weeks

May 25 — Teacher workday; report card day

May 28 — Memorial Day holiday

See the 2026-27 school calendar and the 2027-28 school calendar.

In other business Monday, the school board: