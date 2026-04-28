Vestavia Board of Education approves 2028-29 school calendar

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The Vestavia Hills Board of Education on Monday approved a calendar for the 2028-29 school year in an effort to give parents and school staff advance notice for planning purposes.
The calendar is very similar to this year’s calendar and one already approved for the 2027-28 school year, said Ty Arendall, the school system’s director of operations. It was recommended by a committee made up of a parent and faculty member from each school, he said.
Here is the full calendar approved by the school board for the 2028-29 school year:
- Aug. 1-2 — Teacher professional development/workdays
- Aug. 3 — Vestavia Hills City Schools Institute/professional development
- Aug. 4 — Teacher professional development
- Aug. 7 — Teacher workday
- Aug. 8 — First day for students (Grades 6-12); Meet the Teacher Day for elementary students
- Aug. 9 — First day for students (Grades K-5)
- Sept. 4 — Labor Day holiday
- Oct. 6 — Parent-teacher conference day; end of first nine weeks
- Oct. 9 — Columbus Day holiday
- Oct. 10 — Teacher professional development day
- Oct. 13 — Report card day
- Nov. 10 — Veterans Day holiday (observed)
- Nov. 20-24 — Thanksgiving holidays
- Dec. 15 — Schools dimiss two hours early; end of second nine weeks
- Dec. 18-29 — Winter break
- Jan 1 — New Year’s Day holiday
- Jan. 2 — Teacher professional development/workday
- Jan. 3 — Second semester begins
- Jan. 5 — Report card day
- Jan. 15 — Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday
- Feb. 16 — Teacher professional development
- Feb. 19 — Presidents Day holiday
- March 2 — End of third nine weeks
- March 9 — Report card day
- March 26-30 — Spring break
- April 20 — Inclement weather day
- May 24 — Schools dismiss two hours early; end of fourth nine weeks
- May 25 — Teacher workday; report card day
- May 28 — Memorial Day holiday
See the 2026-27 school calendar and the 2027-28 school calendar.
In other business Monday, the school board:
- Recognized students who made all-state band and choir
- Recognized theater students who earned superior ratings and other awards at the Walter Trumbauer Theatre Festival and Alabama Thespian Festival
- Recognized the Vestavia Hills High School boys tennis team for winning a 7A state championship
- Recognized the Vestavia Hills High school girls tennis team for placing second in the 7A state championship
- Heard a report from the Carr, Riggs & Ingram auditing firm, which gave the school system an unmodified opinion for its 2025 financial statements, which is an desirable opinion
- Approved trademark licensing agreements for apparel and other goods with Youth Inc., Precision Graphics and Lone Key Investments
- Heard a report that booster clubs raised $975,000 to support school system athletic programs this year, while PTO groups gave out $300,000 in grants to teachers and the Vestavia Hills City Schools Foundation gave out $162,000 in grants