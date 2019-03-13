Vestavia 6th-graders win state title

× Expand Photo courtesy of Wes Gaylard. Two Vestavia Hills sixth-grade girls basketball teams won the state championship at teh ARPA State Tournament March 9-10.

Two teams of Vestavia Hills sixth-graders competed in the ARPA State Tournament in Trussville March 9-10, each team earning the state championship. Teams from across the state participated in the event.

The Vestavia sixth-grade all-stars split into two teams and swept both the 11U and 12U divisions. They defeated teams from Vernon, Jasper, Lanett, Florence, Greenville, Homewood and Gadsden. For many of the players, it was their third state title, having won previously in the 9U and 10U divisions.

The 11U team included Sarah Gordon, Claire Spooner, Ava Robinson, Holland Abernathy, Trinity Stoutermire, Barclay Brown, Ann Harper Adams, Emma Gordon and Janie Johnson, along with coaches Jason Robinson and Kirk Abernathy. The 12U team included Manning Roberts, Jule McMillan, Isabelle Mangham, Rosemary Gill, Jordan Madsen, Grayson Hudgens, Jill Gaylard, Reese Daniel and Noel Dedman.

Submitted by Wes Gaylard