Velidandla continues successful chess career

Sarvagna Velidandla has recently accomplished even more in her young chess career.

Sarvagna was invited for the 2021 WIM Ruth Haring National Tournament of Girls State Champions. She represented Alabama and won against three other state champions who were from North Dakota, New Mexico, and New Hampshire. This tournament took place in New Jersey from July 31 - August 3. In the Haring Nationals, she tied for 11th place.

She won the Alabama All Girls State Playoff in June to be 2021 Alabama All Girls State Champion and the state representative for the Haring tournament.

She also tied for first in the Alabama Scholastic State Chess Championship on March 21 in the high school section. Sarvagna also became Alabama Quick Chess State Champion in the under 1600 section on June 5.

She got third place in the online ChessKid USA Girls & Women's Championship in the high school section on April 17, 2021. This was ChessKid's first nationwide online tournament to be played in the United States just for female chess players.

Sarvagna recently started Worldwide Chess Club, where she hopes to connect people from all over the world through the game of chess.

