Traditional and remote learning to be offered for 2020-21 school year

Students in Vestavia Hills City Schools will have a choice to physically return to school on Aug. 13 or learn remotely, Superintendent Todd Freeman announced July 16.

In a statement released to parents and other stakeholders, Freeman said school will return for first- through 12th-grade students on Aug. 13 and for kindergarten students on Aug. 14, with extensive plans in place to keep facilities clean and students safe. Students who do not feel comfortable returning to school will have access to remote learning, but parents must register for the remote model by July 22 by completing this form.

Safety Procedures

After Governor Kay Ivey implemented a statewide mask mandate on July 15, students will be required to wear face coverings, though Freeman said it isn’t practical for students to be distanced six feet apart.

The school also announced “4Habits4Health,” an initiative focused on encouraging students to stay healthy as school returns. The four habits are:

Home: Students are encouraged to check their temperature and self-assess themselves daily for any COVID-19 symptoms such as fever of 100.4 or greater, cough, shortness of breathe or exposure to someone who has tested positive. Students who have these symptoms should stay home and will be able to continue their learning online. Hands: The school system is encouraging frequent hand washing, using soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Hand sanitizer stations will be available around school facilities. Head: All students, staff and visitors will be expected to bring face coverings with them, and while guidelines on how to use them may change based on public health orders, they will be required Hygiene: Students are encouraged to cover their mouth whenever they cough or sneeze, using the crook of their arm or shirt and keeping their hands away from their face.

Learning Plan

Four learning models have been developed for use this school year, with the main two centering on traditional learning and remote learning.

The blended learning model will be used for students who have chosen the traditional route but need to work remotely during a short-term absence, and the emergency triage model will only be used should school be closed again as it was in the spring.

Each student in the school system will receive a Google Chromebook this year, which will aid in the remote learning system. Students will learn entirely online with curriculum provided by the state department of education through SchoolsPLP, with remote courses facilitated by Vestavia teachers.

Freeman said while teachers might be doing both traditional and remote instruction, the plan is for them to have a typical school day in terms of hours.

Both synchronous and asynchronous learning will occur, allowing students to do some educational activities at a time of their choosing while also having remote classroom experiences with other students.

As of July 16, all extracurricular activities can be held, including fall sports, but those activities, as well as health guidelines within the school system, are subject to change with any new or amended public health orders.

To view the school system’s plan, visit https://www.vestavia.k12.al.us/cms/lib/AL01901476/Centricity/Domain/2565/summary%20page%20pdf.pdf.