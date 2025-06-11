Todd Freeman named finalist for Alabama Superintendent of the Year

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Vestavia Hills City Schools Superintendent Todd Freeman welcomes people to the Vestavia Hills City Schools Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Vestavia Hills Civic Center in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, on Monday, Jan. 27, 2025.

Vestavia Hills schools Superintendent Todd Freeman has been named a finalist for Alabama Superintendent of the Year by the School Superintendents of Alabama.

Freeman has been superintendent for Vestavia Hills City Schools since 2018. Prior to that, he served as superintendent in Sylacauga for five years and worked in the Auburn school system for 20 years.

He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from Valdosta State University, a master’s degree from Auburn University and a bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University.

The winner for Alabama Superintendent of the Year is set to be announced at the School Superintendents of Alabama summer conference, which is being held at the Perdido Beach Resort in Orange Beach June 15-18.