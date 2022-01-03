Tinker to become principal at VISION school, Dressback named interim VHECH principal

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Danielle Tinker, the new principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights, in the hallway at the school.

In a special called meeting on Monday, the Vestavia Hills Board of Education approved the transition of Vestavia Hills Elementary Cahaba Heights Principal Danielle Tinker to the same role at the school system’s VISION School, which serves students who are struggling academically or have personal or environmental issues getting in the way of their schoolwork, or have been placed in the alternative school for violating the code of conduct. The move is for the rest of the 2021-22 school year.

Taking Tinker’s place as the interim principal for the rest of the year at Cahaba Heights Elementary will be Lauren Dressback, who is currently the assistant principal at Liberty Park Middle School and previously served as an assistant principal at Vestavia Hills High School.

Tinker spent two years as an assistant principal at Vestavia Hills Elementary Liberty Park before replacing Alicia Hunsberger as principal at Cahaba Heights Elementary ahead of the current school year. Hunsberger took over as principal at Pizitz Middle School following former principal Chris Pennington’s acceptance of a job within Vestavia’s central office.