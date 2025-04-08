Students at Vestavia Hills Elementary West start planter garden

× Expand Photo courtesy of Vestavia Hills Elementary West Students at Vestavia Hills Elementary West show off one of the planters where they plan to grow fruit and vegetables.

Fourth and fifth grade students at Vestavia Hills Elementary West have started a garden at their school.

With help from the school’s PTO, the students were able to purchase three planters where they hope to grow tomatoes, peppers, cucumbers, carrots and strawberries. They plan to donate the fruit and vegetables they grow to the food bank at a local church.

The students started with seeds in soil blocks, and after one week, they were already sprouting. They then added dirt to the planters, learning about the types of soil needed to help the plants grow. The next step was actual planting of the sprouts in the soil.