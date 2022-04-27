Student raises more than $5,000 for music education

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Bella Triplett, a junior at Vestavia Hills High School and vocalist in three choirs at the high school, in the lobby at the Vestavia Hills Library in the Forest before an ACT prep session. Triplett is raising money for music educators in Alabama in an effort to ensure that every student has access to music education.

Music has been a part of Bella Triplett’s life ever since she can remember.

“It helped me through a dark time in my middle-school years,” Triplett said. “It brought a lot of hope to my life.”

Triplett, a junior at Vestavia Hills High School, said she has benefited from a great choral department at school and felt lucky to have the opportunities Vestavia has afforded her.

“Not everyone got that chance,” Triplett said.

In an effort to make sure all students in Alabama can receive a quality music education, Triplett, who is part of two choirs and technical theater, in March began raising money for the Alabama Music Educators Association. The plan is for the money to go into a scholarship fund for students at under-represented schools when it comes to music education funding.

As of press time, the GoFundMe had exceeded its $5,000 goal, with a total of $5,070 raised. Triplett planned to keep the fundraiser open through the end of April.

“It’s been really good,” Triplett said. “A lot of people seem to want to help.”

People have been very generous, she said.

The arts are just as important as academics, Triplett said. She believes everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy and learn music. Music even helped her, and she believes it helps everyone with the rest of their grades, Triplett said.

Looking back into her own life, Triplett said art gave her hope when it was needed.

“I think any form of art is an outlet, and a creative outlet will help with other schoolwork,” Triplett said.

She began her fundraising journey in 2021 by contacting Rob Lyda with the AMEA, who helped her launch the fundraiser. The money can go toward sheet music, sending students to state competitions, music teachers and more.

Looking past this year’s fundraiser, Triplett said she has thought about letting someone else take over the fundraiser in the future so as to continue to raise scholarship money. After she graduates in 2023, she said she wants to pursue a career in music education and minor in theater management.