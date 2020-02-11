Southminster student wins state award

× Expand Photo Courtesy of Teri Scivley. Sherilyn Kau.

Southminster Day School fifth grader Sherilyn Kau has been named the Alabama state winner of the American History Essay Contest organized by the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR).

The 2019/20 essay topic assigned by the DAR was “The Voyage of the Mayflower" to commemorate the 400th anniversary of the voyage of the Mayflower and the founding of the Plymouth Colony.

The contest was open to students in grade five through eight from participating schools. Sherilyn's essay was chosen as the fifth-grade winner and will represent Alabama at the division level.

Submitted by Teri Scivley.