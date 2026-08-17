Seven Vestavia Hills students accepted to Alabama School of Fine Arts

× Expand Photo courtesy of Alabama School of Fine Arts

Seven students from Vestavia Hills have been accepted to the Alabama School of Fine Arts for the 2026-2027 school year.

The local students are among 100 new students from across Alabama joining the Birmingham-based public school, which provides intensive specialty instruction in the arts, mathematics and science.

The Vestavia Hills students are Pearlie Dudley, who will study dance; Ryan Ishani, Aryan Keri, Bruce Lu, Jessie Shi and Jeremy Xie, who will study math and science; and Lily Coleman, who will study music.

ASFA serves students in grades 7-12. Students spend their mornings completing academic coursework before devoting several hours each day to their chosen specialty. Programs include creative writing, dance, music, theater arts, visual arts and advanced mathematics and science.

The state-funded school currently enrolls about 350 students from across Alabama. Students who live beyond commuting distance also have access to dormitory accommodations and meals.

Located in downtown Birmingham, ASFA combines its academic curriculum with extended opportunities for students to develop skills and pursue their interests within their specialties.

Prospective students and their families will have an opportunity to learn more about the school during an open house Saturday, Oct. 17.

More information about ASFA and its admissions process is available at asfaschool.org.