Photo by David Leong. Photo by David Leong. Photo by David Leong. Photo by David Leong.

Friday nights under the lights are about more than just the game on the field. Long before kickoff, the Vestavia Hills High School band sets the tone, with drum majors perched high and proud, batons raised, commanding a level of precision that rivals anything happening between the hashes. Its pregame performance fills the stadium with energy, and by halftime, the show only grows bigger, with intricate formations, blaring horns and rolling drumlines turning the field into a stage. For the home crowd, it’s a source of pride.